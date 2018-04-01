Early Sunday Morning Accident Leaves Two Injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A vehicle crash at 6:20 a.m. on Route YY near Cedar Lane leaves two injured Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Corey McGee of Pacific, Mo. was traveling eastbound on Route YY with 22-year-old Benjamin Jacquin of Washington, Mo.

The Highway Patrol says McGee took a right curve too far going off the road, hitting a ditch, and overturning. McGee was ejected from the car.

McGee was airlifted to Mercy Hospital Creve Couer with serious injuries and Jacquin was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by EMS.

Both were wearing seatbelts.