Early Sunday Morning Crash Leaves Columbia Man Dead

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was driving on Mexico Gravel Road early Sunday morning when his car hit a raised concrete water drain and ejected both him and his passenger.

EMS pronounced 25-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez dead at the scene and took his passenger, 24-year-old Dante V. Jones, to University Hospital for moderate injuries.

Jones remains at the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, Rodriguez was driving westbound on Mexico Gravel Road near the 4200 block at about 2 a.m. when the accident occurred. Police say after the car struck the water drain, it became airborne, hit a dirt embankment, vaulted and became airborne a second time, and struck a large tree at about 20 feet above the ground before finally coming to rest in the grass.

Both men were wearing seatbelts however police say both seats were reclined so much that the seatbelts could not prevent them from being ejected.

The investigation is ongoing.