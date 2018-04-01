Earthquakes rattle southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A pair of earthquakes hit southeast Missouri, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.4-magnitude earthquake, followed 24 minutes later by a 3.2-magnitude aftershock, hit southeast Missouri on Friday afternoon.

The Daily American Republic reports residents in Butler, Ripley and Carter counties reported feeling the quakes.

Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, says the epicenter was 29 miles west of Poplar Bluff. Myers says the earthquake occurred a day after emergency management officials participated in the annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill at area schools.

Myers says a resident told a dispatcher at the sheriff's department "it felt like the front porch was going to shake off the house."