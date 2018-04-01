Easing Birth and More

Julie Trotter endured six hours of hard labor before the birth of her first child. Trotter had support in the delivery room from not only her husband, but also from a birthing coach called a doula, a Greek word meaning woman's servant. Kai Martin Short is one of more than 2,500 certified doulas in the U.S. They are trained to comfort women during labor, using massage and breathing techniques to cope with the pain.

"It takes a special person to be a doula because you have to be able to make people feel comfortable pretty easily, and I think moms and dads can sense when you really care and you're nurturing and calming," Short said.

Doulas are not trained to give medical advice. Some doctors say that can create tension.

"Occasionally we need to intervene and occasionally there is a little friction over what we might recommend," said Dr. Sean Lambert, OB-GYN.

It's an approach that gives new parents confidence during one of the most special moments of their lives.

"I wouldn't have gotten through it without her," Trotter said.

Doulas charge a flat fee ranging from $450 and $1,000 for pre-natal, delivery and post-partum assistance.

Local Massage Donates Proceeds

Massage Envy is partnering with the Susan G. Komen foundation for massage for the cure day. Masseuses are providing free massages Aug. 6 for donations. Donations will go to the mid-Missouri Susan G. Komen affiliate.

Link Between Implants and Suicides

A study of more than 3,500 Swedish women shows a link between breast implants and suicide. The study found that the risk of suicide for women with implants was three times higher than the general population. The risk was similar for death due to drug or alcohol use. Increased risk wasn't shown until 10 years after the surgery but increased with each passing year. Researchers recommend that women considering implants should undergo mental health screenings.

Organ Donations

Doctors in Denmark want lawmakers to consider legislation from Belgium about organ donations. In Belgium citizens are automatically registered as organ donors and have to opt out if they don't want their organs to be harvested upon their death. Health officials in Belgium say they have an abundance of organs for transplant patients.