East Campus Fire Displaces Residents

COLUMBIA- Columbia Fire Fighters responded to a house fire at 1403 Bass Avenue in Columbia just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian noticed the front porch was on fire. Neighbors had to wake up the sleeping residents, and everyone had evacuated as fire units arrived.

Fire fighters put out the fire in under 15 minutes. The fire spread from the porch into the attic and a front room, causing an estimated $25,000 in damages.

Since the fire started outside, it's not immediately clear to fire investigators whether the smoke alarms in the building worked. They don't know the origin of the fire.

The residents will be staying with friends until they can return home.