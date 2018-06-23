East Central Drug Task Force Arrests Two for Drug Charges

MEXICO - The East Central Drug Task Force arrested two suspects Wednesday night for drug charges.

With the help of the Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, the Task Force arrested Cynthia Marie Brown, 41, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown is in jail without bond.

The Task Force also arrested Jacob John Calvert, 20, for possession of marijuana and previous warrants.