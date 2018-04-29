East Central Drug Task Force releases details on its drug seizures

COLUMBIA - The East Central Drug Task Force released details Friday of how many drugs it seized in the past quarter.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the task force seized:

90.99 kilograms of marijuana

1.77 kilograms of synthetic drugs (cathinones/cannabinoids)

465.25 grams of methamphetamine

44.5 grams of heroin

9.5 grams of cocaine

2.88 grams of pseudoephedrine

1582 units of prescription drugs/pills

The task force serves the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike and Warren.

Law enforcement agencies include the Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike, and Warren County Sherriff's Offices, the Bowling Green, Fayette, High Hill, Mexico Public Safety, Montgomery City, New Florence, New Franklin, Warrenton, and Vandalia Police Departments.

The East Central Drug Task Force is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.