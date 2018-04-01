East Elementary receives over 300 books thanks to Laura Bush Foundation

JEFFERSON CITY - On May 19, 2017 East Elementary received a $7,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. Money that librarian Carrie Martin used to purchase over 300 books.

Today those books are finally in the hands of her students.

"It's just very rewarding to see students get interested in a book or a book series that they really love," Martin said. "I just know the importance of reading and how much that can impact a child."

Martin was able to select the book titles that she thought best suited the library at East Elementary, and the children are taking notice.

"I am so glad that our librarian listened to us," fourth grader Jason Spriuell said. "I'm just really grateful because I love reading and all these books are very good."

Books like "The iPhone that saved George Washington", "There was an old lady that swallowed a chick", and "Junior biographies, President Trump" make sure the students at East Elementary have new content that they are interested in.

"I am so grateful to the Laura Bush foundation for providing this grant opportunity and for choosing East School." Martin said. "It's wonderful to have good news, we are considered a high-poverty school and we don't have any additional funding. This allowed us to have some extra books and students are always excited about getting new books."

The Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries will provide more than $930,000 in grants that will be distributed to 160 schools nationwide this year for the purchase of books and reading materials.

This is the fifth time a Mid-Missouri school has received this grant.