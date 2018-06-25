East Forest Lane Closure Monday

COLUMBIA - There will be lane closure on East Forest Avenue on Monday, September 9. The City of Columbia Works Department annouced that EnRich Construction will be excavating for the removal and replacement of a sanitary sewer lateral. The work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, September 10, weather permitting.

Motorist, cyclist, and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the construction area and find alternate routes.