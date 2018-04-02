Eastern Missouri Man Killed In Mower Accident

By: The Associated Press

ST. CLAIR (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is dead after a lawn mower he was riding overturned and pinned him beneath it.

The Washington Missourian reports 67-year-old Vernon Peterson of St. Clair was killed in the accident Sunday afternoon.

Franklin County sheriff's deputies were called at 2:43 p.m. to the home. The sheriff's office says it appears Peterson was cutting grass with his zero-turn mower when it overturned.