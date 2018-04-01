Eastern Missouri town address cat problem

PACIFIC (AP) - Hundreds of stray and feral cats are roaming the streets of the eastern Missouri town of Pacific, and city leaders are trying to figure out how to address the problem.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that residents are split over a proposal to trap and neuter the cats and then return those that aren't sick to the neighborhoods where they are found. That idea would replace the current ordinance, which allows the city to hold cats for five days and then kill them.

Officials estimate that up to 400 ownerless cats are in Pacific, strolling streets or making homes in colonies in the fields and woods.