Eastern Mo. Fire Chief Sentenced for Theft, Fraud

ST. LOUIS - A suburban St. Louis fire chief has received a 33-month prison sentence and must repay more than $250,000 after a guilty plea to stealing from his fire district and lying about his employment status in order to receive Social Security disability payments.

Forty-seven-year-old Darran Kelley of the Kinloch Fire Protection District was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty in July to stealing district funds from 2007 through January, sometimes leaving it short of money for utilities and other basic services.

Investigators said Kelley spent the stolen money at casinos and to pay credit card bills and other personal expenses. Some of the money came from grants for a new fire engine and public donations for insurance payments. Kelley has been fire chief since 2002.