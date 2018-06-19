Eastern Mo. man sentenced in failed Job Corps robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to 17½ years for trying to arrange the robbery of a St. Louis Job Corps office where he worked.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Leronald Loper of Jennings planned the robbery for a day in December 2011 when he knew an armored car was scheduled to deliver more than $500,000.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement officials heard about the plan and arranged for Loper to meet a federal undercover agent, who posed as the leader of a robbery crew.

Loper drew a map of the Job Corps office and told the agent what time the robbery had to occur. He also told the agent to carry a weapon so the three employees who would be present would comply. Loper was arrested after the meeting.