Eastern Mo. Woman Dies After Car Swept Off Road

DE SOTO, Mo. - Flash floods that closed hundreds of roads around Missouri are blamed for the death of an 80-year-old motorist south of St. Louis.

Police in De Soto say the woman's car was swept Thursday off Highway E into Joachim (SHAW'-shin) Creek. Her body was later recovered in the car downstream after the flooding subsided.

The woman's name had not been released Thursday night.

Heavy rain late Wednesday into Thursday sent Joachim Creek and its tributaries out of their banks throughout De Soto, trapping people in vehicles and houses. Police said crews responded to 31 water-related calls, removing many people from their homes by boat.

The Jefferson County community is about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

More than 250 roads around Missouri remained closed Thursday night by high water.