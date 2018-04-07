Eating Healthy Links
COLUMBIA - If you're looking for some advice on staying healthy, here are some links.
First Lady Michelle Obama launched the "Let's Move!" Campaign designed to get Americans moving and eating healthy.
Harvard School of Medical Health also provides an outline for eating healthy that differs from the government version.
If you're looking to stay local and buy some fruits and veggies, check out this list of Mid-Missouri Farmers Markets put together by MU.
