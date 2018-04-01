Eco-Art Festival

The theme of this year's Eco-Art Fest is Our Local Treasures, and the hope is to educate the community about local natural treasures and resources.

"It's gonna be a great, beautiful weekend on the river," says Melanie Cheney, an event coordinator. "I just wanna send the community down there and everyone to have a really good time."

The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy will honor the area with two days of art, music, and educational shows at Cooper's Landing on the river. Artists and musicians will be on hand all weekend along the bank.

Transforming nature's resources into art is something many local artists strive to do.

"Sometimes I dig my own clay from the area and I like to use natural motifs on my pots," says Karston Ewald, a local artist.

Honoring nature is the one characteristic Eco-Art Fest participants all have in common.

The event is a fundraiser for the Missouri Cultural Conservancy.