Educating and Preparing

Even long-time agents had a few things to learn. Linda Teeter drove from Joplin to find out more about flood insurance.

"I got a little rusty on details of flooding insurance because I don't have that many opportunities," Teeter said.

Teeter and other insurance agents, along with lenders, learned about laws requiring rental tenants to have insurance in certain flood zones. With all of Missouri's rain lately, companies and families are looking for flooding insurance. The flood in 1993 taught the Capitol Plaza Hotel how important insurance really is.

"Obviously the river broke its banks, and at that point there was nothing to do other than take whatever actions we could," assistant manager Korey Christgen said.

Because the entire state of Missouri has seen recent rain and floods, Teeter says understanding insurance is a necessity.

"To update information about rating and why the factors are there on the premiums," Teeter explained.

With those factors in mind, organizers hope the next round of floods don't catch renters or owners by surprise. In addition to federal insurance, the state plays a role in flood relief. To find out more about the state's role, visit the SEMA website.