Education, Anniversaries, and Changes

Blunt Disapproves Decision

Gov. Blunt is calling Tuesday's state Supreme Court decision on collective bargain a "terrible ruling."

He says it'll force cities and school districts to raise taxes. State educator groups are split on the decision.

The Missouri National Education Association says it will create a better learning and working environment.

On the other hand, the Missouri State Teacher's Association says collective bargaining can have a negative effect on students' education.

Megan's Law Anniversary

Ten years ago, a New Jersey man was found guilty of raping and strangling his 7-year old neighbor Megan Kanka.

The disturbing case prompted "Megan's Law" which requires communities to be notified when convicted sex offenders posing a risk to public safety move into a neighborhood.

Going Green

General Motors and the United States Postal Service prepare to unveil a green car in the next few years.

USPS also announced their new fully recyclable express mail and priority mail packages. The postal service worked with vendors to make the packages green.

Can You Spell?

The National Spelling Bee is Thursday night in front of a national television audience.

This year there will be more than 300 contestants.