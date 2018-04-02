Education Officials to Discuss KC District's Future

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Missouri education officials plan to discuss the future of the Kansas City public schools at a state Board of Education meeting this week.



The meeting takes place Thursday and Friday in Branson. It's unclear which day the discussion about Kansas City will take place.



The Kansas City district's loss of accreditation takes effect on Jan. 1.



An item posted on the district's website shows the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is recommending that the state board approve a "statewide system of support."



No details were offered. The state says a "recommendation will be forthcoming."



State law gives the district more than two years to regain accreditation before it could face a state takeover. But some people don't want to wait that long before making big changes.