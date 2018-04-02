Education organization could investigate Melissa Click's firing

COLUMBIA - The American Association of University Professors sent a letter to the University of Missouri Tuesday, saying it is considering forming a committee to review Melissa Click's firing.

In the letter sent to University of Missouri Board of Curators Chair Pamela Henrickson and Interim Chancellor Hank Foley, the association said it is concerned about the situation.

The association will meet Monday to discuss the formation of an investigative committee.