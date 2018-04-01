Education to Get More Money in Missouri Budget Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri public schools and universities will get a funding increase under an agreement by legislative budget negotiators. A group of House and Senate members decided Tuesday to provide a $25 million funding increase to public colleges and universities based on whether they have met performance criteria such as student graduation rates. That's less than the $34 million increase sought by Gov. Jay Nixon but more than the House had approved earlier this year.

The budget also includes $10 million for the University of Missouri medical school to expand a residency program at the Cox Health system in Springfield. Public school districts would get a $66 million increase to their $3 billion of core funding - the same amount Nixon recommended.