Educator who settled harassment suit alleges retaliation

REEDS SPRING (AP) — A Missouri educator awarded $500,000 over claims that the superintendent sexually harassed her is suing again, alleging that school board members poisoned her effort to find a new job.

Jodi Heckler was principal of an intermediate school in the Reeds Spring School District near Branson. She resigned in March as part of a settlement.

Meanwhile, superintendent Mike Mason — the man she accused of harassment — was given a raise and contract extension. The lone dissenting vote was cast by the only female board member.

Heckler says in a second lawsuit that despite a sterling job record she applied for more than 60 jobs before finally being hired as a fifth-grade teacher. She says her efforts were hurt by board members saying bad things about her.