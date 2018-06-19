Edward Jones Dome Board Member Quits Over Records Denial

ST. LOUIS - A board member of the group that owns the Edward Jones Dome has quit over what he calls another group's failure to share financial records

Bruce Sommer is a former city alderman who later ran the convention center for 25 years. The Convention and Visitor's Commission operates the football stadium that's home to the St. Louis Rams, while Sommer sat on the board of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Sommer said convention executives wanted the board to help pay $2 million in legal fees as it tries to negotiate a new lease with the Rams.

Sommer said he resigned after his requests for more detailed budget documents went unfulfilled. The convention commission eventually paid the fees on its own.