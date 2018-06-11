Edward 'Ted' Jones to be honored at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Businessman and Katy Trail patron Edward "Ted" Jones is set to be honored in the Missouri Capitol.

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said Thursday that the St. Louis native will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in an Oct. 9 ceremony at the Capitol.

Jones was the second managing partner of the investment firm Edward Jones and instituted the company's branch office business model. Edward Jones is now a Fortune 500 firm.

Jones also donated money and pushed for the creation of the Katy Trail.

Jones will be the 45th Missourian honored with a bronze bust on display in the building. The sculpture of him will join others including Laura Ingalls Wilder, Harry Truman and figures who have stirred more controversy, such as Rush Limbaugh.