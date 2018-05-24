Edwards finishes third in Joe Gibbs Racing debut

3 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 14 2015 Feb 14, 2015 Saturday, February 14, 2015 11:27:00 PM CST February 14, 2015 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) - Matt Kenseth's latest victory came in an exhibition race and with only 12 cars running at the end. The circumstances didn't matter to Kenseth, who made his first trip to victory lane in 17 months on Saturday night.

Kenseth, coming off a winless 2014 season, has opened the new year with a long-awaited win. He claimed Saturday night's exhibition Sprint Unlimited, which was a crash-filled kickoff to the NASCAR season for the second consecutive year.

"It's always fun to win at Daytona for sure, it's fun to win anywhere," Kenseth said. "There's nothing like winning. That's why we come out and do this every week. Getting a win was the best part for us.

Only 12 of the 25 cars in the field were running at the end of the race, which was stopped twice by red flags for multi-car accidents. There were only eight cars running at the end of the 2014 race.

Kenseth, in his third season with Joe Gibbs Racing, had one of the strongest cars in the field and he pulled away on a restart with four laps remaining to claim the win.

Now he's hoping it's a sign that his Toyota will be a contender in the Feb. 22 season-opening Daytona 500.

"It's going to be a good week," Kenseth said. "We've got a lot of racing left to do. But all our cars have speed, which is the first thing you're going to look for."

Martin Truex Jr., who led just one lap all of last season, led 30 laps but finished second.

"What a hot rod we had. After the last year and a half I've had, I really needed that," Truex said. "These guys really needed a shot in the arm. I'm just really proud of their efforts over the wintertime. I'm really excited about this week."

Carl Edwards, in his debut race for Joe Gibbs Racing, was third as JGR Toyotas went first and third in the race. It marked the second year JGR has won the Speedweeks opener; Denny Hamlin went to victory lane last season.

"I'm glad Matt won that race, but, man, I could taste it there," said Edwards, who left Roush Fenway Racing at the end of the season to join JGR. "That was a good day."

Casey Mears was fourth and followed by Kyle Larson, Logano, and Jeff Gordon, who raced in his final Speedweeks opener. Gordon is retiring from full-time racing at the end of this season and has said this year will be his final Daytona 500.

Reigning NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick exchanged cross words with Joey Logano after the 75-lap race.

Harvick was upset with Logano for how he pushed Harvick's car in the final laps, and the two showed their displeasure with each other by banging cars on the cool-down lap. They then spoke on pit road, where Harvick held the conversation while wearing his helmet.

"It's Kevin being Kevin. New year, same stuff," Logano said. "I was just trying to help, really. We had a run and we kept pushing. He doesn't understand I was trying to help.

"I understand his frustration, but I was trying to help out and trying to get to the front and trying to win this thing," he added. "There are no points or anything like that; you go for a win. Second place, third place, fourth place doesn't mean anything."

Harvick said he didn't appreciate Logano shoving his car.

"You know when you can push and how you can push and how far you can push, and you can't push them all the way into the corner and against the fence," Harvick said. "It was a hell of a race. Just really dumb driving there at the end. You've got to be aggressive, but you've still got to use your head. You can't just detach it and lay it on the floorboard."

Danica Patrick also seemed to be upset with Logano as she walked by him after the race, but Logano didn't understand what was bothering her.

"I am confused," he said. "I don't know what's going on right now. I am really confused about everything."

The second red-flag occurred after a three-car accident that sent Greg Biffle hard into an inside wall. The hit caused his car to ricochet into Kurt Busch's, as both cars were mangled. Also involved with Tony Stewart, who seemed on a mission to prove he's back to his old self after two tough years.

He charged from 22nd to eighth in the first two laps of the race, and confidently told his team how he was feeling: "You think they know I showed up to play today?" he radioed.

On the restart with four laps remaining Kenseth was able to pull away as Truex couldn't get any assistance from Edwards, who elected not to give Truex a push in an effort to help Kenseth get the win.

 

More News

Grid
List

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
45 minutes ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 79°
11am 82°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°