Edwards Kicks Off Chase with Top-Five Finish

JOLIET, IL - Roush Fenway Racing's Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth combined to lead 85 laps in Monday's rain postponed Geico 400 ‘Chase' for the Sprint Cup kick-off race at Chicagoland Speedway. In the end, Edwards, who led 39 laps, led the Roush Fenway effort with a fourth-place finish; running out of fuel at the finish line.

"It was a really good day at the beginning and we showed a lot of speed," said Edwards. "Then we struggled a little bit but came back with great fuel mileage at the end and that was huge for us. It allowed us to jump up to fourth and really get good position. That was a nice finish for us in this first race and something we can definitely build on as we head to Loudon.

"I am really proud of my guys on the team, they did a really nice job today," added Edwards. "I have to thank Aflac and Ford as well and all these fans for coming out here and sticking around this weekend, they were great. We will just try to build on this effort today and go to New Hampshire next weekend."

Kenseth, who won the pole for the race and led 46 laps, was originally scored in eighth place at the finish line, but was later moved back to 21st position after NASCAR deemed he was pushed across the finish line.

David Ragan had a solid showing with an 11th-place finish. Greg Biffle might have had the strongest Ford early, before problems with the car's front end forced him a lap down and ultimately to a 26th-place finish.

With the finish Edwards moved up two spots to third in the Chase for the Sprint Cup; 10 points behind first place. Kenseth dropped to 11th; 24 points out.

Roush Fenway and the Sprint Cup Series return to action next weekend for the second race in the Chase for the Sprint Cup at New Hampshire International Speedway. Roush Fenway has won seven races, while leading over 1,500 laps in Sprint Cup action at NHIS.