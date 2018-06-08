Edwards Looking to Shine in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ -- Phoenix International Raceway has been one of Carl Edwards' favorite tracks since he made his first start on pavement there back in 2001. Since moving to the Sprint Cup Series in 2004 he has an impressive record at the one-mile oval with one win, six top-five, 10 top-10 finishes and three poles in 15 starts.

However, when the track was repaved and reconfigured last summer many drivers, including Edwards were skeptical of the new surface and how it would affect the racing.

"During the race last November the track was a lot better than I thought it would be," Edwards said. "The groove moved out wider and wider. I started to remember the old Phoenix when I would drive down in one and slide up and catch some rubber. I believe now that it has sat awhile over the winter it will be awesome.

"I am a convert. I was ready to put a tombstone up and say goodbye to the place, but I think it is going to be good."

In his last three races at Phoenix Edwards has finished first, 28th and second. The 28th-place finish came last spring when he made contact early in the race with Kyle Busch after claiming the pole and leading 21 laps.

This weekend Edwards will race the No. 99 Subway Ford Fusion in the Subway Fresh Fit 500. He will be piloting a brand new car and hopes to add another victory to his already impressive statistics there.