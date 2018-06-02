Edwards Prepares for Final Race Before Chase

RICHMOND, VA - Carl Edwards will make his final start before the Chase begins at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday. In 25 starts this season he has one win, 11 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. He sits third in points and is locked in the Chase.

"Richmond is a fun race track. We ran fifth there in the first race this year so I feel like we've got a really good shot at going there and competing for a victory," Edwards said. "It'll be a purely fun race with no real stress because we've already made the Chase. It's an opportunity to go there and have a good time and try to get a victory for Kellogg's. We've clinched a spot in the Chase so we definitely don't have to go in there with the stress we've had in the years past. That was one of our goals for the season and we've accomplished it. I'm really proud of my guys."

Edwards has two top-five and six top-10 finishes at Richmond. He has led 123 laps and completed 96 percent of the laps he has attempted at the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval. His average starting position at 12.4 and his average finish is 16.1.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "Richmond is a challenge to get the set-up just right when we practice in the day and race at night, but we'll work on it throughout the race to get it where it needs to be. We won the pole there and led 95 laps last fall so it's certainly a track where we can run well. We're taking the same car we ran there in May which should be good, so it will be up to us to keep up with the track as the sun sets and the temperature goes down."

The No. 99 team will be bringing a Cheez-It paint scheme. Last September after winning the pole and leading twice for 95 laps early in the race, Edwards reported that the handling of the Cheez-It Ford was not as good. With only three cautions throughout the race there was little chance to make adjustments and Edwards finished the race in 10th place.