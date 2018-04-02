Edwards Prepares for Return to Talladega

TALLADEGA, AL - With five races remaining, Columbia native Carl Edwards currently leads the Sprint Cup point standings by five points. He has achieved one win, 16 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes, along with two poles this season.

"I don't know how Talladega will play out. I think it's going to be tougher. There's going to be more of a chance for mistakes, more of a chance for having wrecks and engine trouble. I think it's just going to be more difficult because you'll have to swap the lead more, and there will just be more guys trying to match their bumpers up and getting frustrated," Edwards said, "I think it's going to be more in the driver's hands too, so I think that's good. I think it'll be better. The harder it is at Talladega, the better it is."

In his previous 14 starts at Talladega, Edwards has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Edwards' average start at Talladega is 16.4, his average finish is 20.9. Edwards has completed 88.3 percent of his laps attempted at Talladega, and led 24 laps.

Crew Chief Bob Osborne said, "I think everybody worries about Talladega because of the style of racing that goes on there. We do the best we can to get the car handling well and create a smart pit strategy, but most of this race depends on the driver and the spotter. It's always a tense race for everyone involved. We're taking the same car we raced at Daytona in July and Talladega in April, so we know it's a pretty good car. We just have to hope to avoid the inevitable wrecks to be there at the end to contend for the win."

The No. 99 Subway team will be unloading the car raced in the Budweiser Shootout in February, Talladega in April and Daytona in July.