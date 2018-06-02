Edwards Rallies from 30th Place to Finish Eighth at Texas

FORT WORTH, TX -- Texas Motor Speedway has always been one of Carl Edwards' favorite tracks, but Saturday night his top-10 finish did not come easily for him. Edwards started 20th and was up to seventh when a loose lug nut forced him to pit an extra time which put him back in 30th place. Edwards and the Fastenal Blue Team fought back and finished the race in eighth place.

Edwards started the 334-lap race 20th but quickly worked his way toward the front of the field He was up to 10th by lap 27 and eighth on lap 35. The Fastenal Ford was loose throughout most of the race and Edwards said the track was pretty slick. The crew made air pressure and chassis adjustments on every stop, most of which were green-flag stops since only two cautions slowed the entire race.

The second and what would be the final caution came on lap 96. Edwards came to pit road for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments. He returned to the track in seventh place but unfortunately there was a loose lug nut on one of the wheels. Not wanting to risk a loose wheel, Edwards returned to pit road a second time which dropped him back to 30th place when the race resumed on lap 101.

Without another caution for the rest of the race it was difficult for Edwards to gain track position since the field was so spread out. He was up to 20th by lap 160 and 15th on lap 241. Although still a bit loose the car was fast and Edwards was determined to get back in the top 10.

The final green-flag stop of the night was on lap 280. Edwards was 12th after the stop, but finally returned to the top 10 with 13 laps to go. He claimed ninth with six laps remaining and then moved into eighth when Marcos Ambrose ran out of fuel. Edwards finished the race in eighth place, and all three Roush Fenway cars placed in the top 10.

Roush Fenway teammate Greg Biffle won the race, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth. Martin Truex Jr., Kasey Kahne, Edwards, Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr., rounded out the top 10.

"First off, congrats to Greg Biffle and 3M," Edwards said. "A Ford in victory lane is huge. That is kind of fun racing like that. I don't know what it is like to watch but as a race car driver that is neat to run the whole race. A caution would have helped us. We had a very fast race car. An eighth-place finish after having to go to the end of the field, from the back to eighth under green I am proud of that. These Fords are fast right now, so I am excited to go to Kansas next weekend."

Edwards and the No. 99 Blue Team are currently 11th in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series point standings, 58 points behind the leader, Greg Biffle. The next race will be Sunday, April 22 at Kansas Speedway. The race will begin at 12:00 p.m. (CT) on FOX.