Edwards Takes a Bite of the Big Apple During NYC Media Tour

CONCORD, NC -- Carl Edwards made the most of his day in New York City on Tuesday spending time with several major media outlets, including co-hosting "LIVE! with Kelly" alongside Kelly Ripa.

Edwards' day kicked off early with a visit to "FOX & Friends," chatting with Brian Kilmeade about the 2011 season and the upcoming Daytona 500. He also swapped roles with Kilmeade and took a turn interviewing him to prepare for his next stop at "LIVE! with Kelly."

On "LIVE! with Kelly" Edwards made his co-hosting debut during a special sports-themed week on the show. During the show he admitted to watching an episode of "The Bachelor" and his purchase of a new tractor to do some farming on his land in Missouri.

"It was an honor to co-host the show," Edwards said. "Kelly was a lot of fun and the audience was incredible. Kate Beckinsale, Laura Prepon and Tanya Zuckerbrot were great guests."

Then it was off to "Fox Business Network" for another live interview about the 2011 championship battle and what is ahead for 2012. Edwards also discussed the business of NASCAR and sponsorship.

Before leaving New York he also did an interview with the "Wall Street Journal," and collected hits on ESPN.com, Newsday.com, "The New York Times" and "Sports Business Daily."

On Thursday, Edwards got back to his normal day job, sitting in the driver's seat of the No. 99 Fastenal Ford as testing gets underway at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for next month's Daytona 500.