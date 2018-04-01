Edwards Tops Cup Qualifying at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MI (AP) - Carl Edwards has topped qualifying for the first time this season with a lap of 202.452 mph at Michigan International Speedway on Friday.

Edwards was given the pole in May at Talladega as well, but that was because qualifying was rained out and the field was set by practice speeds. He's second in the Sprint Cup standings.

Kurt Busch was second in qualifying, followed by Kasey Kahne. Points leader Jimmie Johnson was 17th.

Edwards started second last weekend at Pocono, but finished 18th.

Last June, Marcos Ambrose won the pole on the newly paved surface at MIS at 203.241 mph, the first time since 1987 the 200 mph mark was broken during Sprint Cup qualifying.

Edwards showed the track is still plenty fast. Earning the pole also earned Carl Edwards a spot in the 2014 Sprint Unlimited.