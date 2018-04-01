Efco Plant in Monett Bought by Pella

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MONETT (AP) - All 1,600 employees of the Efco plant in Monett got some good news this week. Efco, which makes commercial windows, was bought by Pella for an undisclosed amount. And Pella says it plans to keep all the employees working. Pella spokeswoman says employee benefits also will stay the same, and no management personnel will be replaced. Longtime owner Chris Fuldner is retiring, and announced the sale Thursday. Pella is a family-owned business based in Pella, Iowa. It employs more than 9,000 people in 14 states. The news was also a relief to Monett officials, because Efco is one of the town's top employers.