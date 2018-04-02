Effort to get cannabis oil to ill Missourians starts slowly

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Efforts to provide cannabis oil to some Missourians with a severe type of epilepsy are starting slowly, primarily because most neurologists in the state are unable or unwilling to certify patients to try it.

The Missouri Legislature in 2014 legalized cannabis oil to treat intractable epilepsy, which can't be controlled by other medications. The state issued two licenses to grow the industrial hemp needed to extract the oil, with estimates the treatments would be ready by September.

But with only 15 Missourians certified to receive the treatment, the two people who received the licenses are scaling back their plans and now hope to have CBD oil available in January.

Other obstacles have included difficulty with financing and a lack of FDA approval of cannabis oil.