Effort to reconfigure Kansas City airport on hold

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Sly James says the city will not hold an election this year on whether to build a new, one-terminal airport.

The mayor announced Tuesday only 39 percent of people polled last week said they supported building a new, nearly $1 billion Kansas City International Airport. The city had discussed putting the issue on the August or October ballot.

The airports using the Kansas City airport said last week they supported the single terminal concept.

The current airport is nearly 50 years old and has three separate terminals. Supporters of the existing layout proposed renovating the terminals, rather than building one terminal.

James says he believes the city will eventually have a single-terminal airport, but now is not the time to pursue the project.