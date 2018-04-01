Effort To Repeal Ban Falls Short

COLUMBIA (AP) - Efforts to repeal a city ban on public smoking in Columbia failed when not enough voter signatures were collected to revive the measure. A petition submitted by two business owners who opposed the smoking ban got about half of the 2,579 signatures needed from registered voters. The petition sponsors still have time to collect the remaining signatures. But ballot backer John Thiel says he is done fighting the ban on smoking in bars and restaurants. Thiel is co-owner of a bar in Columbia and says he will ask the City Council to put the issue on the spring 2008 ballot. The council approved the ban by a 4-to-3 vote.