Effort to Restore Medicaid Cuts Fails in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Senate Republicans rejected an attempt today to restore Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income parents. Tens of thousands of parents lost government health care coverage two years ago when Republicans tightened the eligibility standards in a budget-cutting move. Tuesday, Democratic Senator Victor Callahan proposed to restore coverage to many of them. His amendment would have covered about 37,000 parents whose incomes are well below the poverty level. The Senate defeated the amendment on an 18-to-12 vote. Just two Republicans -- Kevin Engler of Farmington and Jason Crowell of Cape Girardeau -- joined Democrats in voting for the amendment. The amendment was offered to legislation that would overhaul Missouri's Medicaid program and rename it Mo HealthNet.