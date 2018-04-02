Effort to Save St. Louis' Native American Mound

ST. LOUIS - Before it became known as the Gateway City, St. Louis was often referred to as the Mound City for the more than 40 Native American earthen structures that were once part of its landscape.

Now, only one mound remains. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Tuesday, members of the Osage Nation, a tribe based in Oklahoma that bought the mound in 2009, paid a visit to St. Louis to see it and document it for themselves, arriving by charter bus at the site off Interstate 55.

The mound is known as Sugarloaf Mound. A small home sits on top of it.

Deidre Bigheart of the Osage Nation says the goal is to remove the house, reconstruct the damaged mound and build an education center beside it.