Egnew Nominated to Mackey Award Watch List

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, July 06 2011 Jul 6, 2011 Wednesday, July 06, 2011 10:00:00 PM CDT July 06, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Austin Kim

COLUMBIA - Michael Egnew was named to the Mackey Award watch list on Thursday. The Missouri tight end was a finalist for the award last year. Arkansas' DJ Williams won the Mackey Award last year.

The senior is one of 34 tight ends on that list. Last season, Egnew made 90 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

In recent years, the tight end position has been strong for the Tigers. Chase Coffman won the award in 2008, while Martin Rucker was a finalist in 2007.

The Mackey award will be presented December 8th.

