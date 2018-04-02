Egypt's Mubarak on Life Support After Heart Stops

CAIRO (AP) - A security official says Egypt's ousted leader Hosni Mubarak has been put on life support after his heart stopped as he arrived at a military hospital.

The state news agency MENA said the 84-year-old Mubarak was "clinically dead" when he arrived at the hospital from prison. It said doctors used a defibrillator on his several times.

MENA initially said the efforts were not successful.

But the official said Mubarak was put on life support. He had no further details on his condition. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press.