Eight Arrested in String of Burglaries

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has arrested eight people in a string of burglaries as of Tuesday evening. All of the arrests happened in the last week and were made regarding at least nineteen burglary cases.

The eight people arrested were Michael Maurer, Tervon Harvey, Daniel Barnes, David Stone, Wydallas Tobar, Daniel Spene, Tre Cooper and an unidentified 16-year-old female.

Police arrested Maurer on November 4 for thefts ranging back to this summer. Police said he admitted to committing 11 of the 19 burglaries.

Two of the other eight, Harvey and the 16-year-old, were arrested for taking part in thefts with Maurer.

Police arrested Tobar after he pawned some of the stolen items.

The first arrests were made last Thursday.

The cases involve stolen credit cards, personal items from homes, as well as other thefts.

Investigators are still working on the nineteen cases. Police are asking the public to help and encourage anyone with information to contact the police department at 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 875-tips.