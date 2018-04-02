Eight Public Safety Officers to Receive Medal of Valor from Governor

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight public safety officers from around Missouri will receive the Missouri Medal of Valor from Gov. Jay Nixon on Thursday.

Recipients earned the medal for extraordinary acts of bravery and heroism in efforts to save the lives of Missourians during 2011. The group includes officer Daryl A. Hall of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Hall is the first officer to receive the medal after passing away.

Other medal recipients include:

- Joseph G. Heath of the St. John's Ambulance Service

- Jeffrey S. Elliot of the Springfield Fire Department

- Thomas R. Bacon Jr. of the Pattonville Fire Protection District

- James C. Cooksey Jr. of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

- Robert C. Siscel of the Sunset Hills Police Department

- Curtis B. Bohanon II of the Jefferson City Police Department

- Christopher J. Suchanek of the Cole County Sheriff's Department