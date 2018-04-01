Eight-year-old boy hit by a car in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - An eight-year-old boy was hit by a car Wednesday after running out into the street in front of the car.

A 28-year-old woman was driving westbound in the 1300 block of East Elm Street in Jefferson City when she hit the boy with the front, passenger side of her vehicle.

Officers responded to the accident just after 5:00 p.m.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and had minor injuries. The driver also had minor injuries.