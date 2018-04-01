Eighteen Empty Train Cars Derail in St. Louis Near Interstate 44

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Crews in St. Louis are cleaning up after 18 empty train cars derailed on Burlington Northern tracks near Interstate 44.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the cars went off the tracks about 2 a.m. Wednesday while crews were moving them within the yard. No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved. The cause remains under investigation.

Part of the derailment was on an elevated track over Wellington Avenue, so the street was closed while crews were putting the train cars back on the track.