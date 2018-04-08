Eighth Suspect Identified In Murder Case

COLUMBIA- Patrick Rashad Marshall of St. Louis, has been identified as the eighth suspect involved in the October 23rd robbery and murder of Aaron Hobson.

Hobson was shot and killed at the Break Time convenience store on East Nifong.

Police identified Marshall after viewing the surveillance video from the Break Time and through the questioning of several co-defendants.

Jill Wieneke of the Columbia Police Department said, Marshall, "has some ties to Columbia, and there's currently an active warrant out for his arrest".

The warrant for Marshall is for second degree murder and second degree robbery.



Police want anyone who knows Marshall's whereabouts to call Crimestoppers at 875-tips.

