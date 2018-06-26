EIU Hires MACC Coach Jay Spoonhour

CHARLESTON, IL (AP) -- Eastern Illinois has hired Jay Spoonhour as its new head men's basketball coach.

Eastern Illinois said Friday that it chose Spoonhour from a field of five finalists and will introduce him at a news conference Monday. Spoonhour replaces Mike Miller, who was fired after a 12-17 season.



Spoonhour was 64-27 in three seasons at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri.

Before that, he worked as an assistant at Saint Louis, Valparaiso, UNLV, Missouri and Texas-San Antonio. He also briefly served briefly as interim UNLV head coach in 2004 when his father, longtime coach Charlie Spoonhour, took a leave of absence.

Jay Spoonhour played college basketball at Pittsburg State in the early 1990s.