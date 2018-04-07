Eldercare To Open New Location

Roschawn Aaron and the other two staff members of the new eldercare facility are busy getting ready for their new roles. They are learning about how to work with the elderly, preparing activities, and getting ready to enroll participants.

"We're going to start out with maybe six participants at a time and gradually move them in. It's pretty new for us, it's something that we're all trying to put together and so far it's going wonderful," said activities coordinator Roschawn Aaron.

Currently, Eldercare serves twenty-five seniors and is located on MU's campus. But, because of a long waiting list, it's opening a new facility at the Intersection, which is an after-school program on Sexton Road.

Because of it's size, the original Eldercare is only able to focus on large group activities, making it ideal for seniors who are less active. The new facility hopes to use this large room at the Intersection to break up into smaller groups, and keep more active seniors busy all day. The director of Eldercare thinks this small group focus will benefit participants.

"It's going to be a very social atmosphere, a community atmosphere; whereas on campus we offer a wonderful atmosphere but we're on campus, it's different. This is going to be in the community, it's going to be very good," said Eldercare Director Tish Thomas.

There is not an exact date yet, but the staff hopes to open the new facility by early June. If the new location is a success, Eldercare hopes to expand to a third location in the future.