Elderly Couple Killed In Crash

AP-MO--Couple Killed Elderly couple killed in crash MACON, Mo. (AP) -- State troopers say a northeast Missouri couple dies in a car-truck crash on U-S 36 in Macon County. The dead are identified as 71-year-old Carl Keller and his 72-year-old wife, Joyce, both of Shelbyville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said the Kellers' eastbound car was struck in the rear by a tractor-trailer yesterday afternoon, slammed into a bridge rail and burst into flames. The highway patrol says the truck driver, 40-year-old Edward Johnson of Kingsville, was cited for careless and imprudent driving. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-08-06 0914EST