Elderly Wait Longer for State Care

2007

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some elderly and disabled Missourians are waiting several months to learn whether they are approved for state in-home care services. The service delays are frustrating some families and caretakers. The waits have grown longer since budget cuts and mergers forced the state program to do more work with fewer employees. About 55,000 Missourians receive in-home care funded by Medicaid through the Department of Health and Senior Services. The program is intended to allow people eligible to be placed in a nursing home to instead remain in their own homes as long as possible. In-home care providers complained to the Senate Appropriations Committee today that the bureaucratic approval process has grown unreasonably long.