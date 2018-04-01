Eldon Business Owners Upset About Higher Water Bill

ELDON - Angry business owners held a protest Friday to dispute a new city ordinance. The city extended the compository charge on water. Before the charge, property owners who owned one water meter that dispersed water to different units of their businesses only had to pay for one water meter. Now there is $42 charge for every unit.



Joan Jungmeyer owns a strip mall. She said her water bill has gone up about 400 percent. "It went from $42 to $167 a month. This is beacause I own four units in my strip mall," said Jungmeyer.

But the Mayor of Eldon, John A. Holland said this is the only way to get the money the city needs.

"We had to look at the whole picture and we had to get everyone on the same playing field," said Holland. "It's not fair to the people that only own one meter and unit to get charged the same as someone with multiple units."

City administrator, Frank Schoneboom, said the two main reasons Eldon needs the extra revenue is to keep up with the requirements of the DNR and to fix the water leaks that are causing bumpy roads.



Another business owner said with this new bill, he can't keep up. "My water bill is more than what I take in. The city is charging me for water meters that don't exist so it's a virtual charge," said Tim King.

Schoneboom said he will be starting an annual review board process to see how the city's revenue is doing against the expenditures.